Officers stopped the driver while travelling along the M27 this morning for ‘going too quick’.

The driver had an expired licence, and was not insured on the vehicle.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘This vehicle caught our attention going too quick down the M27 this morning.

‘Driver had borrowed mother in Laws car but had an expired licence and not shown insured.