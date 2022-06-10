M27 driver who borrowed mother-in-law's car gets it seized by police

A MOTORIST who borrowed their mother-in-law’s car has gotten it seized by police.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:55 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:58 am

Officers stopped the driver while travelling along the M27 this morning for ‘going too quick’.

The driver had an expired licence, and was not insured on the vehicle.

A statement from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘This vehicle caught our attention going too quick down the M27 this morning.

‘Driver had borrowed mother in Laws car but had an expired licence and not shown insured.

‘Vehicle seized and ticket issued.’