Officers saw the driver of a red car while travelling along the M27, in Hedge End, this afternoon.

They were distracted by their mobile device while at the wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police issued a ticket to the motorist who was trying to fix his phone while driving along the M27, in Hedge End. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

When police drove alongside them, the driver showed them the phone they had in their hand.

The person claimed it was not working properly due to the heat, and was pre-occupied trying to mend it.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit issued him a ticket as a result.

In a statement posted on Twitter, at 1.33pm, they said: ‘Driver seen on M27 at Hedge End driving whilst having a mobile phone in their hand.

‘Driver then looked at us and showed us the phone in their hand.

‘Driver claimed their phone was playing up due to the inside heat of their car, and was distracted trying to fix it.