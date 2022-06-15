Officers saw the driver of a red car while travelling along the M27, in Hedge End, this afternoon.
They were distracted by their mobile device while at the wheel.
When police drove alongside them, the driver showed them the phone they had in their hand.
The person claimed it was not working properly due to the heat, and was pre-occupied trying to mend it.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit issued him a ticket as a result.
