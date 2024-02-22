WATCH: M27 lorry blaze after fatal crash resulting in three arrests
A lorry driver aged in his 30s died at the scene of the crash westbound between junction 5 and 7 at 12.30pm on Wednesday that involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.
The crash led to widespread delays, diversions and warnings from the police to avoid the area as the road was closed - with junctions 5 to 9 remaining closed this morning. Hours after the crash, the lorry suddenly exploded into giant flames. A video of the incident was captured from a vehicle on the other side of the carriageway.
It shows cars slowly making their way past the blaze the other side of the motorway. Temporary fences have been put up to protect the fatal scene and seemingly for safety purposes.
A 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They were taken to hospital.