M27 truck driver who allegedly flashed female as they drove appears in court
Jon Maxwell, 40, of Queens Road, Waterlooville, was charged by police in October of flashing a woman in her 50s on the M27 near Portsmouth between junction 11 and 12 eastbound on 20 July around 8.40am.
However, after appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, the incident is now said to have taken place at junction 9 Park Gate on September 5. The charge in the court papers now states: “At junction 9 on the M27 you intentionally exposed your genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress.”
Maxwell was bailed to appear at court on May 9.