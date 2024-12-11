M27 truck driver who allegedly flashed female as they drove appears in court

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:11 BST
An M27 rush hour driver in a pick-up truck who allegedly exposed himself to a female motorist as they drove has appeared in court.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Courtplaceholder image
Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court | NW

Jon Maxwell, 40, of Queens Road, Waterlooville, was charged by police in October of flashing a woman in her 50s on the M27 near Portsmouth between junction 11 and 12 eastbound on 20 July around 8.40am.

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, after appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, the incident is now said to have taken place at junction 9 Park Gate on September 5. The charge in the court papers now states: “At junction 9 on the M27 you intentionally exposed your genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress.”

Maxwell was bailed to appear at court on May 9.

Related topics:M27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice