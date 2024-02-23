M27: Police give update over arrested drivers after fatal lorry crash
Police were called shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday 21 February to reports of a serious multi-vehicle collision at junction five. The collision involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.
Sadly, the driver of the lorry, a 36-year-old man from Salisbury, Wiltshire, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Police have now issued an update and further details on the arrested trio. A 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving. A 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, of drink driving, and of drug driving. A 37-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
"All three have since been released on bail until 21 May while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances that led to this collision," a spokesman said.
"As a result of the collision, the westbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 5 was closed for a considerable amount of time while National Highways assessed the damage to infrastructure. "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 quoting reference 44240076451."