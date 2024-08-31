Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition following a collision with a car.

The incident took place on the M3 northbound between junctions 9 and 8 this morning. Police have closed the route between junction 9 for the A34 at Winnall near Winchester and junction 8 for Popham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit released more details about the incident on social media. They said: “Please be aware that the northbound M3 between junctions 9 and 8 is currently closed while we deal with an incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were called just after 6.20am this morning following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. Traffic is building up in the area so please avoid the area and take alternative routes.

“If you saw what happened or have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact us online or on 101 quoting incident 457 of today’s date.” Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports that motorists are facing “heavy delays” in the area.