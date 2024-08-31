Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pedestrian who was involved in a collision on a motorway is fighting for his life in hospital.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident on the M3 northbound this morning (August 31). The carriageway between junctions 9 and 8 near Winchester was shut while officers carried out an investigation.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received reports of a man “jumping in and out of traffic on the A33” at 6.23am. The A33 runs parallel to the M3. Police then got a call from a woman who was driving on the A33 when a male jumped in front of her vehicle and tried to open the door.

A pedestrian is fighting for his life in hospital following a collision on the M3.

The collision on the M3, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened between 6.30am and 6.35am. The pedestrian matched the description of the male seen a short time before on the A33. He is currently in hospital in a life-threatening condition, where he remains at this time. The M3 was reopened earlier this afternoon. A 37-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Police constable Haithum Zubaibi, said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw the man on the A33 or the M3 to come forward and speak to us. Were you driving in the area at the time? Do you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle? If you have any information please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240369471. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.