MAKE at Aldingbourne Enterprise on Cornwall Road, was broken into on Sunday, April 21 and a safe containing £2,000 was stolen. Police have now charged two men for the incident.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Following a thorough investigation, Gordon Jason Cooper, aged 50, of Pedam Close in Southsea has been charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. He has been conditionally bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 23.

“Martin Lenagh, aged 44, of Waverley Road in Southsea has also been charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. He has been conditionally bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 30.”

MAKE is run by adults with learning disabilities and autism, which helps enable them to “lead independent lives and gain employment within the community.” Money raised through shop sales and the cafe is used to support training and development as well as funding community events and everyday running costs.