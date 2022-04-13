Male driver, 52, who 'never had a driving licence' told to report to Portsmouth Magistrates' Court as car seized

A 52-YEAR-OLD man who has ‘never had a driving licence’ has been told to report to court by police.

His car, a grey Ford, was seized by officers on London Road in Portsmouth this morning (Wednesday).

Hampshire Road Policing unit reported at 9.52am that officers pulled up to the car due to it carrying a heavy load.

Officers pulled up to the grey Ford, in London Road, as it looked overweight. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

A statement said: ‘This vehicle caught my attention on London Road, Portsmouth, as it looked overweight.

‘Turns out the 52-year-old driver has never had a driving licence.’

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said the male driver is due to report to Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

He also has no insurance for the vehicle.

She added: ‘The car was overweight due to building materials that were in the boot.

‘The man has been summonsed to court for driving without a licence and having no insurance.

‘The car was also seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.’

