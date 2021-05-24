A 27-year-old man from Cardiff is currently in police custody after the victim was struck on Spring Street, Portsmouth, on Sunday morning about 2.45am resulting in him being rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

A second man narrowly avoided being hit during the incident

Police attended scene

‘We were called to a report that a white van had mounted a kerb and collided with a man in his 20s, narrowly avoiding a second man,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘Officers attended and found the man in his 20s with serious head injuries.

‘He was transported to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing at this time.

‘The second man, also in his 20s, was not injured.’

Officers believe there were a number of witnesses in the area at the time who may have seen or heard what happened.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have information which could assist our enquiries,’ the spokeswoman added.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44210199106.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

