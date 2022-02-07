Officers have been investigating an assault that took place at Blake Court in South Street, Gosport, over the weekend.

Michael Christopher Jenkins, 31, of Felix Road in Gosport has been charged with assault in occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge follows a call to police at 1.44am on Saturday to an incident where a man in his 60's sustained an injury to his forehead which required hospital treatment but was not life-threatening.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary insisted the attack was an ‘isolated incident’.

Jenkins was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today (Monday, February 7).

