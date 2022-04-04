Paul Michael Louis Allen, 37, formerly of Hinton Road, Newport, faces 21 charges including rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child, distributing indecent photographs of a child, penetrative activity with a boy aged 14 and other charges.

The charges relate to the commission of a child sex offence either at a hotel in Portsmouth or at the child's home address, and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Pictured: Winchester Crown Court © Solent News & Photo Agency UK +44 (0) 2380 458800

Allen’s case was heard at court this morning with a trial date confirmed for June 27.

The trial is expected to last seven days, it was confirmed at the hearing.

Allen was remanded in custody but was not present for the brief hearing.

