Man, 37, accused of raping boy and other child sex offences allegedly including at Portsmouth hotel
A MAN from the Isle of Wight accused of raping of a boy and other child sex offences – that may have included at a Portsmouth hotel – is set for a trial at Winchester Crown Court this summer.
Paul Michael Louis Allen, 37, formerly of Hinton Road, Newport, faces 21 charges including rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child, distributing indecent photographs of a child, penetrative activity with a boy aged 14 and other charges.
The charges relate to the commission of a child sex offence either at a hotel in Portsmouth or at the child's home address, and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
Allen’s case was heard at court this morning with a trial date confirmed for June 27.
The trial is expected to last seven days, it was confirmed at the hearing.
Allen was remanded in custody but was not present for the brief hearing.