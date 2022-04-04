Van stolen and set on fire with police hunting perpetrator as CCTV image released
A VAN was stolen and then set on fire – sparking a police hunt to find the perpetrator.
A white Peugeot van was taken from the Chichester area on January 8.
Read More
Sussex Police is yet to confirm where the incident took place as investigations into the incident continue.
But officers said the stolen van was found later having been set on fire.
A CCTV image has now been released showing a man who police believe has 'key information'.
In an appeal on social media, a spokesman for Chichester police said: ‘We are appealing for information regarding a theft of a white Peugeot van from the Chichester area. The van was found alight some days later.
‘We are seeking the identity of the male in the image who we believe has key information regarding the incident.
‘We appreciate the image is low quality.’
SEE ALSO: Hunt for wanted man
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting referencing incident number 47220005030.