Environmentalists from Just Stop Oil disrupted 10 fuel terminals across the UK on Friday.

This included the ExxonMobil Hythe depot, New Forest, and BP’s Hamble refinery, in Hamble Lane and Copse Lane, Hedge End.

Just Stop Oil said they blockaded ‘10 critical oil terminals’ nationwide, preventing tankers from leaving sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four protestors were arrested by police following the protests in Hedge End and New Forest. Pictured is a group of activists from Just Stop Oil blocking the route of a tanker, as they blockade the ESSO Birmingham Fuel Terminal, Birmingham. Picture date: Friday April 1, 2022. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Officers were on the scene at both demonstrations.

After a spate of protests from Just Stop Oil, receiving support from Extinction Rebellion (XR), four activists were arrested in Hampshire on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Some were also charged with failing to comply with conditions.

One of them was a 17-year-old from Moray, Scotland.

Hedge End police said officers had to ‘take necessary action against the few who deliberately chose to act outside the law’.

A statement said: ‘Our officers attended and remained on-scene throughout to facilitate the protestors’ right to a peaceful protest, to ensure the health and safety of those involved and to minimise the impact on the local community and businesses.

SEE ALSO: Cannabis plants seized from Gosport address as county police announce clampdown on drug dealers

‘All protestors left the areas by late afternoon, however, officers did have to take necessary action against the few who deliberately chose to act outside the law.

‘At Hamble, a 20-year-old man from Bath, and a 17-year-old from Moray, in Scotland, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and failing to comply with conditions.

‘A 52-year-old woman from Farnborough, and a 57-year-old man from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the Hythe Terminal.

‘All four have been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron