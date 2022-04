Martin Butler, 42, of no fixed address, is accused of raping the girl in an alleyway off Gosport High Street last year on November 19.

The incident was reported to police on March 9.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Butler appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over the charge.

He did not enter a plea.

The case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on May 16.

Butler was remanded in custody.