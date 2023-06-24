Gavin Douglas Bathurst-Shaw-Binning, 46, of Barons Way, Egham, was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and appeared at Winchester Crown Court.

READ NOW: Attempted murder arrest

The M3 Picture: Google Maps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A man has been charged following a collision involving multiple vehicles on the M3. Police were called at 5.44pm on Friday, 16 June to reports of multiple collisions between Hockley and Winchester services.

‘There were significant disruptions caused to the southbound carriageway for more than three hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and the recovery of a number of damaged vehicles.’

Bathurst-Shaw-Binning has now appeared at court facing a charge of dangerous driving. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until his next hearing due on July 19.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.