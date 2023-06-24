News you can trust since 1877
Man remanded in custody over dangerous driving charge following M3 crash involving multiple cars

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing at court charged with dangerous driving following a collision which involved multiple cars and caused significant disruptions on the M3 last week.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST

Gavin Douglas Bathurst-Shaw-Binning, 46, of Barons Way, Egham, was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously and appeared at Winchester Crown Court.

The incident occurred between Hockley and Winchester services on Friday June 16 and saw emergency services attend the scene for over three hours whilst they dealt with the aftermath of what happened.

The M3 Picture: Google MapsThe M3 Picture: Google Maps
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A man has been charged following a collision involving multiple vehicles on the M3. Police were called at 5.44pm on Friday, 16 June to reports of multiple collisions between Hockley and Winchester services.

‘There were significant disruptions caused to the southbound carriageway for more than three hours while emergency services dealt with the incident and the recovery of a number of damaged vehicles.’

Bathurst-Shaw-Binning has now appeared at court facing a charge of dangerous driving. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody until his next hearing due on July 19.

