A man has been found guilty of stalking after he followed a woman he did not know on several occasions after she left work in Southsea.

Portsmouth Crown Court

Stalker Philip Rooney, 47, of Waverley Road in Southsea, was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court heard after protesting that his following of the lone 21-year-old woman was accidental.

The court heard on the evening of Thursday 16 March 2023, the woman noticed Rooney leave her place of work in Southsea and wait outside. When she left work shortly after, he followed her as she walked home.

The woman again noticed him waiting outside her workplace on Monday 27 March 2023, and he again proceeded to follow her home, causing her to call her friends who agreed to meet her at a nearby shop on Elm Grove. Once she met her friends, Rooney stopped following and left the area.

Both encounters were distressing for the woman and she subsequently reported them to the police.

Portsmouth Investigation Team launched an investigation, led by PC Hannah Kelleher. Rooney’s behaviour was captured on CCTV and he was later identified and interviewed. He was subsequently arrested and charged with stalking involving serious alarm/distress.

Rooney pleaded not guilty and maintained that his seeming to follow her was coincidental, but following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, a jury convicted him of the offence. He has been bailed to appear at the same court for sentencing on Friday 29 November.

PC Lucy Hallin and PC Hannah Kelleher from the Portsmouth Investigation centre said “We would like to commend the courage of the victim in this case. Hampshire and IOW Constabulary have a strong stance on tackling violence against women and girls and will continue to relentlessly pursue those who commit offences.”

If you feel you may be a victim of stalking, you can report this to us by calling 101 or online via Report a crime | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

For more information on agencies offering support over stalking go to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/sh/stalking-harassment/support-victims-harassment/

If a crime is in progress, or you feel in immediate danger, always call 999.