Emergency crews were on the scene at Devonshire Avenue – by the Prince Albert Road junction – following the incident shortly before 1pm today (March 30). A man, 52, from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, with a woman being treated for injuries by paramedics. Majid Motamedi, of Craneswater Park, has subsequently been charged with attempted murder. He is now due before city magistrates.