Police probe continues into morning brawl on busy Portsmouth road which saw man arrested

A police probe into a morning brawl on a main Portsmouth road near a pub that led to around 10 police cars and paramedics attending remains ongoing.

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:13 BST

The fight on Eastern Road at the junction with Langstone Road on Tuesday last week at 10.16am led to a shocked 88-year-old pensioner saying he has ‘never seen this sort of activity’.

As reported, emergency services raced to the scene where one man was arrested and a 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries. ‘A 34-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue,’ a police spokeswoman said last week.

More than a week on from the scrap, police said they had not arrested anyone else or made a decision over charging the 34-year-old. ‘The investigation is ongoing,’ a spokeswoman said.

Eastern Road. Pic Google
Eastern Road. Pic Google
Eastern Road. Pic Google
An 88-year-old resident who saw emergency services at the location, previously said: ‘I’ve never seen this sort of activity anywhere – odd. I’ve never seen so many cars and must assume it was serious.’

Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, that may assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 with reference 44230112256.

