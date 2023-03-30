Police probe continues into morning brawl on busy Portsmouth road which saw man arrested

The fight on Eastern Road at the junction with Langstone Road on Tuesday last week at 10.16am led to a shocked 88-year-old pensioner saying he has ‘never seen this sort of activity’.

As reported, emergency services raced to the scene where one man was arrested and a 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries. ‘A 34-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue,’ a police spokeswoman said last week.

More than a week on from the scrap, police said they had not arrested anyone else or made a decision over charging the 34-year-old. ‘The investigation is ongoing,’ a spokeswoman said.

An 88-year-old resident who saw emergency services at the location, previously said: ‘I’ve never seen this sort of activity anywhere – odd. I’ve never seen so many cars and must assume it was serious.’

Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, that may assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 with reference 44230112256.

