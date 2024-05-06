Man, 54, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman seriously hurt at Portsmouth address

A Portsmouth man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured at an address.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th May 2024, 15:34 BST
Police at Walmer Road. Pic: Stu Vaizey Police at Walmer Road. Pic: Stu Vaizey
Police have arrested a 54-year-old man after a woman in her 50s was left fighting for her life following an incident at an address in Walmer Road, Fratton, on Friday around 9pm. The woman was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she is being treated.

Officers were spotted at the address on Friday and Saturday as they investigate the serious assault. A police spokesperson said: “At 9.00pm on Friday 3 May, officers were called to a report of a woman in her 50s with serious injuries at an address in Walmer Road, Fratton. She was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where she remains at this time.

“A 54-year-old man from Fratton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been released on conditional police bail until August 3, pending further enquiries.”

