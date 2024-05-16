Man, 63, charged with murder after man, 33, stabbed to death
Detectives investigating the death of Craig Laurie in Basingstoke have charged Kenneth Walker, 63, of Tasmania Close, Basingstoke, of murder and attempted murder. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 May.
Officers were called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on Sunday 12 May to a report of a stabbing at an address in Tasmania Close. Craig Laurie, 33, from Basingstoke, was confirmed deceased at the scene. A second man, aged in his 30s and from Newbury, West Berkshire, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Officers had arrested a 51-year-old woman from Basingstoke on suspicion of murder as part of this investigation. She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A 38-year-old man has also been arrested today (Thursday 16 May) on suspicion of assisting an offender and is currently in police custody.