Man charged with murdering woman in Stubbington cemetery appears in court

Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, was charged with the murder of the "loving, caring, kind-hearted” mother Ann Blackwood, 71. She was pronounced dead by paramedics after allegedly being assaulted at Crofton Cemetery in Lychgate Green, Stubbington, on Monday.

Now Suter has appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court facing the murder charge. He spoke only to confirm his name and did not enter a plea with the case sent to Winchester Crown Court on Friday. He remains on remand.

The family of Ann Blackwood, 71, of Lee-on-the-Solent, have paid tribute to her following her death on Monday (July 24). A man has been charged with murdering her.

The family of Ms Blackwood, who lived in Lee-on-the-Solent, said in a statement released through Hampshire Police: "Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.

"A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music."

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday 24 July.

"We were called to Lychgate Green at 3.47pm after the woman, who we can now name as Ann Blackwood from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.

"She was treated initially by police officers and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Following a thorough investigation Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent has been charged with murder.