Man, 68, admits murdering ex-wife at Stubbington cemetery by son's grave
Martin Suter, 68, of Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to the murder of "loving, caring, kind-hearted” mother Ann Blackwood, 71.
Suter had pleaded guilty to murder after the jury were sworn for a trial on the matter on May 30 last year. A reporting restriction temporarily banning publication of his guilty plea for murder has now been lifted by a judge.
Suter had faced six additional charges in a separate case of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14. He pleaded guilty to one offence and was found not guilty of the others following a trial at Bolton Crown Court.
Ms Blackwood was pronounced dead by paramedics after being assaulted at Crofton Cemetery in Lychgate Green, Stubbington, on Monday July 24. The tragic incident happened exactly two decades after their 16-year-old son Christopher’s death in 2003.
Suter remains remanded in custody with a sentence date set for October 3. A prior hearing will take place on September 25.
The family of Ms Blackwood, who lived in Lee-on-the-Solent, said previously in a statement released through Hampshire Police: "Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.
"A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music."
A Hampshire Police spokesman previously said: "A man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday 24 July.
"We were called to Lychgate Green at 3.47pm after the woman, who we can now name as Ann Blackwood from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.
"She was treated initially by police officers and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
"Following a thorough investigation Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent has been charged with murder.”
Suter, formerly a Green Party member and council election candidate, stood in the East Bramhall ward near Stockport three times - finishing fourth with 331 votes in 2022. He was also an active member of the St Faith’s Church in Lee-on-the-Solent.