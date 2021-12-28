Man, 69, taken to hospital after 'serious' car crash in the New Forest

The crash happened in the New Forest

Police were called around 11pm yesterday to the A31 near Minstead following the collision involving a white Honda Civic and green Ford Focus.

The driver of the Ford, a 69-year-old man from Chineham suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Officer investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their enquiries.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dash cam footage of either of the vehicles in the moments prior to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210517055.

