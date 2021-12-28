Pedestrian suffers 'serious' head injury after being hit by motorcycle on Christmas Eve in Worthing
A MAN is in hospital with a ‘serious’ head injury after being hit by a motorbike on Christmas Eve in Sussex.
Emergency services rushed to Brighton Road, Worthing at 8.50pm on Friday after the collision.
Police said that a motorcycle ridding west hit a 46-year-old pedestrian.
The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious head injuries.
The 21-year-old man riding the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drug driving.
After being interviewed he was released under investigation.
PC Nick Halsey of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said: ‘If you saw what happened we would like to hear from you. We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a Land Rover or Range Rover that was driving east at the time of the collision.
‘If you can help please contact us on [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Cadder.’