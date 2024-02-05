Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joanna Derkacz.

Stephen Sexton, 36, was charged with coercive or controlling behaviour and criminal damage following Joanna Derkacz’s death. The 37-year-old’s body was discovered inside a house in Nevinson Way, Waterlooville, when officers were called on Thursday, December 28, at 11.30am. Police continue to investigate the cause of her death.

Sexton, formerly of Nevinson Way but who was bailed to an address at Cherrywood Gardens, Totton, at a previous hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, appeared via remote link at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday morning. Supporters of Joanna were seen outside the court building. No pleas were entered with the hearing adjourned until March 21.

Sexton was previously granted bail with electronic monitoring and told not to enter West Sussex or an area bordered by Poppy Fields, Cavell Way and Milk Lane, Purbrook. He was ordered not to contact a number of people.