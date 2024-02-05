Man accused of coercive control against Waterlooville girlfriend found dead appears in court
A man accused of coercive control against his Waterlooville girlfriend who was found dead has appeared in court.
Stephen Sexton, 36, was charged with coercive or controlling behaviour and criminal damage following Joanna Derkacz’s death. The 37-year-old’s body was discovered inside a house in Nevinson Way, Waterlooville, when officers were called on Thursday, December 28, at 11.30am. Police continue to investigate the cause of her death.
Sexton, formerly of Nevinson Way but who was bailed to an address at Cherrywood Gardens, Totton, at a previous hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, appeared via remote link at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday morning. Supporters of Joanna were seen outside the court building. No pleas were entered with the hearing adjourned until March 21.
Sexton was previously granted bail with electronic monitoring and told not to enter West Sussex or an area bordered by Poppy Fields, Cavell Way and Milk Lane, Purbrook. He was ordered not to contact a number of people.
Joanna’s friend Magdalena Sobczyk, who is organising the Go fund Me that has smashed its £10,000 target, previously said: “Joanna was a loving daughter, sister, auntie and friend. Everyone who got a pleasure meeting her knew that she would leave a mark wherever she went. Her smile will never be forgotten, her laugh is still heard, and her loss will never be understood and accepted. She was a wonderful person who never refused to help anyone, she was able to go above and beyond for those she loved.”