Man admits burglary offences after walking into an unlocked home and stealing a laptop
Overnight on Thursday, July 24 into Friday, July 25, 24-year-old Omar Osman had been trying the door handles of houses in Larkhill Road, but did not gain entry. The same night, he entered a house in Honeywood Close through the front door, which was not locked, and stole an Apple Mac laptop and a set of Airpods.
Following enquiries by the Area Crime and District Police Teams in Portsmouth, including reviewing CCTV and door bell camera footage, officers quickly identified Osman and arrested him at an address in Milton Road, where he was found in possession of the stolen property.
Osman, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with burglary and attempted burglary, and this morning (Saturday, July 26) at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court he admitted both offences.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on August 22.