Jody Kahlid Moylette and Jodie Marie McDermott are both due in court next Tuesday (May 7). Moylette, 40, of International Way, Southampton, has been charged with two counts of shoplifting after being arrested on April 26.
The charges related to incidents at Next in Charles Watt Way, Hedge End, on April 8 and One Stop in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, on March 30. He has been remanded on conditional bail ahead of his upcoming court appearance. McDermott, 34, of International Way, Southampton, was arrested and later charged with three counts of shoplifting. The charges relate to incidents at the Co-Op in Station Road, Netley, on March 27, One Stop in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, on March 30 and Next in Charles Watt Way, Hedge End, on April 8. She has also been placed on conditional bail.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Moylette and McDermott will appear in Southampton Magistrates’ Court.