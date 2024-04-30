Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union will be walking out next week amid the long-running row over pay and working conditions. Union strikes have been taking place over the past two years, with no talks being held for more than a year.

South Western Railway (SWR) has confirmed the impact this will have on its services across Portsmouth and Hampshire. Passengers have been advised to check their journey planners before they travel between Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, and Saturday, May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No trains will run between Portsmouth and London s fresh industrial action has been called. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-17)

Drivers at 16 train companies will strike for 24 hours on three consecutive dates between Tuesday and Thursday, and there will be an overtime ban on all train companies from Monday to Saturday. Here is how Portsmouth and Hampshire commuters and travellers will be effected.

May 6

An overtime ban will be in operation on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6). SWR is operating fewer trains as a result. Engineering work is being carried out on the same day, with line closures scheduled in Aldershot, Reading, Salisbury and Winchester. Journey planners are expected to be updated by May 1.

May 7

Large parts of the railway will be closed next Tuesday. Trains will only run between Basingstoke and Salisbury, and to and from certain stations calling at London Waterloo; Basingstoke, Feltham via Twickenham, Guildford via Woking and Woking.

No services will call at Portsmouth Harbour, Southampton Central, Windsor & Eton Riverside, Reading and Exeter St Davids. Customers will not be able to get the train on the Isle of Wight. Trains will only run between 7am and 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 8-11

Fewer services will operate due to the overtime ban taking place. Further engineering work is scheduled on May 11, with a line closure between Ascot and Reading. Services will be altered in the Ash and Havant areas. A SWR spokesperson said people should only make journeys on the railway if they are absolutely necessary.