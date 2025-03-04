Man appears in court after stamping on teenager and threatening to stab him in horrific Portchester robbery

By Sophie Lewis

Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
A man has appeared in court after attacking and threatening to stab a teenager in a frightening robbery.

Harley Taylor has admitted to robbery and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Monday, March 3).

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

This comes after the 20-year-old charged at a 14-year-old boy who was cycling on Portchester Road, Portchester, on January 19 at 7.25pm.

After a short exchange of words, Taylor pushed the boy backwards and then proceeded to hit him in the face. He then kicked his legs, causing the victim to fall to the floor.

Taylor continued to stamp on the boy and kick him before threatening to stab him, and demanding he hand over all of his belongings.

The victim handed over his coat, shoes, tracksuit, phone, Apple Airpods and his bike, before Taylor cycled away on the victim’s bike.

A passer-by then came to the victim’s aid before calling the police.

Harley Taylor, of no fixed abode, was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

At yesterday’s hearing, he has been remanded in custody and he will appear at the same court on April 25.

