A man has appeared in court after attacking and threatening to stab a teenager in a frightening robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley Taylor has admitted to robbery and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Monday, March 3).

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a short exchange of words, Taylor pushed the boy backwards and then proceeded to hit him in the face. He then kicked his legs, causing the victim to fall to the floor.

The victim handed over his coat, shoes, tracksuit, phone, Apple Airpods and his bike, before Taylor cycled away on the victim’s bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passer-by then came to the victim’s aid before calling the police.

Harley Taylor, of no fixed abode, was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

At yesterday’s hearing, he has been remanded in custody and he will appear at the same court on April 25.