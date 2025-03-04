Southsea daughter pretended to be kidnapped to extort money from dad
Sophie Carter, 40, of Elphinstone Road, concocted a plan to obtain cash from her own dad before her devious plan was exposed. Now she is due to be punished for her crimes at Portsmouth Crown Court today.
Carter previously admitted a charge of fraud by false representation following the incident at her address on January 7.
The charge sheet reads: “You committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation to Christopher Carter that you had been kidnapped and required money, when you were not kidnapped, intending to make a gain, namely obtaining money from your father, for yourself.”
Sex-offender Carter has also admitted three charges of failing to comply with their notification requirements. These were for not telling police of a change of address and failing to complete weekly registrations.