Southsea daughter pretended to be kidnapped to extort money from dad

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Southsea daughter who pretended she had been kidnapped to her father in order to extort money from him will appear in court to be sentenced.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sophie Carter, 40, of Elphinstone Road, concocted a plan to obtain cash from her own dad before her devious plan was exposed. Now she is due to be punished for her crimes at Portsmouth Crown Court today.

Carter previously admitted a charge of fraud by false representation following the incident at her address on January 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charge sheet reads: “You committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation to Christopher Carter that you had been kidnapped and required money, when you were not kidnapped, intending to make a gain, namely obtaining money from your father, for yourself.”

Sex-offender Carter has also admitted three charges of failing to comply with their notification requirements. These were for not telling police of a change of address and failing to complete weekly registrations.

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice