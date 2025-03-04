Southsea daughter pretended to be kidnapped to extort money from dad

A Southsea daughter who pretended she had been kidnapped to her father in order to extort money from him will appear in court to be sentenced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sophie Carter, 40, of Elphinstone Road, concocted a plan to obtain cash from her own dad before her devious plan was exposed. Now she is due to be punished for her crimes at Portsmouth Crown Court today.

Carter previously admitted a charge of fraud by false representation following the incident at her address on January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charge sheet reads: “You committed fraud in that you dishonestly made a false representation to Christopher Carter that you had been kidnapped and required money, when you were not kidnapped, intending to make a gain, namely obtaining money from your father, for yourself.”

Sex-offender Carter has also admitted three charges of failing to comply with their notification requirements. These were for not telling police of a change of address and failing to complete weekly registrations.