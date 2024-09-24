Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man appeared in court today (Tuesday) after his “XL Bully” mauled to death a “sweet” dog in Southsea after escaping from his Southsea home.

Darcy was mauled by a suspected XL Bully in Southsea | Supplied

As reported, two-year-old cavapoo Darcy was enjoying a walk on his lead in Green Road when he was suddenly savaged “out of nowhere” and left with “horror” injuries to the neck by the beast. The animal was seized with a decision yet to be made over what happens to it.

Richard Penfold, 51, of Green Road, was charged with being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury following the incident on Wednesday August 7 between 6pm and 7pm. Today he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court before the case was adjourned again - this time until October 15 - pending clarification from an expert on whether the dog is an XL Bully. Penfold has not entered a plea at this stage. He was granted unconditional bail at the hearing.

The horrifying incident saw three brave members of the public dash over to help before Darcy was released and the wild dog seized. But after treatment at two veterinary surgeries Darcy sadly died.

Adding to the woe of the owners they now have to find several thousand pounds to pay for his treatment after costs for Darcy went over their £10,000 insurance.

A police spokesperson previously said the dog was an XL Bully before adding: “We received reports that between 6.09pm and 7.09pm on Wednesday 7 August, a woman in her 40s was walking her dog on Green Road in Southsea, when her dog was attacked by another dog. The woman took the dog to the vet and sadly it later passed away.

“Richard Penfold has been arrested and charged with being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. The dog has been seized and is currently in kennels pending further decision from the court.”