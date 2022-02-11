Zackery Bell, 28, denied the offences when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court via video link from prison.

Bell, of no fixed address, was arrested by police in connection with a sexual assault which was reported to have taken place in Waterlooville on December 6, 2020.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He denied the charge when it was put to him in court.

The defendant also pleaded not guilty to two sexual assaults by penetration against another woman on December 26, 2020, in Sussex.

Bell was arrested in Scotland and was remanded in custody initially to appear before Carlisle Crown Court before it was moved to Portsmouth.

The court was told Bell has been on remand since July with an application for bail set to be made next week amid plans for him to move to the Portsmouth area.

His case was listed for trial on June 27.

