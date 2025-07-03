Man appears in court for child sex offence after arrest draws in huge crowds of people

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 17:21 BST
A man has appeared in court for a child sex offence following his arrest which drew in huge crowds of people in the area.

Lee Comley, of Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, was charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence after his arrest earlier this week.

Officers were called at 7.38pm on Tuesday, July 1 with reports that a man had been sending sexually explicit messages to a child online.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Police attended the address and arrested the 38-year-old but the reports attracted a large crowd of approximately 100 people who gathered in the area, chanting and throwing objects.

As a result, the force imposed a 48-hour dispersal order to prevent any further disorder, covering a significant part of the Leigh Park area.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday,July 3), where he has been further remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, August 4.

