A man has appeared in court for a child sex offence following his arrest which drew in huge crowds of people in the area.

Officers were called at 7.38pm on Tuesday, July 1 with reports that a man had been sending sexually explicit messages to a child online.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Police attended the address and arrested the 38-year-old but the reports attracted a large crowd of approximately 100 people who gathered in the area, chanting and throwing objects.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday,July 3), where he has been further remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, August 4.