Man appears in court over attempted murder of man stabbed in Southsea

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 08:13 BST
A man has appeared in court over the attempted murder of a man stabbed in Southsea.

Police remain at the scene at Victoria Road Northplaceholder image
Police remain at the scene at Victoria Road North | The News

As reported, just after midnight on Sunday 29 June, a 42-year-old man was knifed at an address on Victoria Road North.

During the incident the victim suffered a single stab wound and remains in hospital for treatment. His condition is described as stable and is not life threatening.

Musa Farah, 24, of Stubbington Avenue, in Portsmouth was charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court where his case was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on August 4 for a plea hearing. He remains in custody.

A 23-year-old man, also from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue.

