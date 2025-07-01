Two men jailed after kicking and stamping on man in Lee-on-Solent left with bleed on brain
Police were called at 11.19am on Friday 18 October 2024 to reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted, suffering a serious head injury and facial injuries, in Skipper Way. The man had been knocked to the floor and repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on.
Following enquiries, 21-year-old Luke Weaver and 19-year-old Joshua Shergold were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Shergold was found guilty of the offence on 4 April this year, while Weaver pleaded guilty on 12 March.
Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on 24 June, Shergold, of Corsair Close in Lee-on-Solent was jailed for 56 months. Weaver, of Trent Way in Lee-on-Solent, was jailed for four years.
Police Staff Investigator Sophie Close said: “This was a vicious attack which left a man with a bleed on the brain and facial fractures.
“I hope the convictions and sentences passed send a message that we do not want violence in our town, and we will take robust action against anyone involved in this type of behaviour.”