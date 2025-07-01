Two men who kicked and stamped on a man in Lee-on-Solent and left him with serious head injuries have been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hants police

Police were called at 11.19am on Friday 18 October 2024 to reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted, suffering a serious head injury and facial injuries, in Skipper Way. The man had been knocked to the floor and repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following enquiries, 21-year-old Luke Weaver and 19-year-old Joshua Shergold were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Shergold was found guilty of the offence on 4 April this year, while Weaver pleaded guilty on 12 March.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on 24 June, Shergold, of Corsair Close in Lee-on-Solent was jailed for 56 months. Weaver, of Trent Way in Lee-on-Solent, was jailed for four years.

Police Staff Investigator Sophie Close said: “This was a vicious attack which left a man with a bleed on the brain and facial fractures.

“I hope the convictions and sentences passed send a message that we do not want violence in our town, and we will take robust action against anyone involved in this type of behaviour.”