Trio arrested for arson with intent rebailed after cars set on fire with flames spreading to Gosport house

Three people who were arrested following an arson attack in Gosport have been rebailed.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

The trio were initially detained in February following a ferocious blaze in Gazelle Close. Firefighters were deployed after a cluster of cars were set ablaze.

Crews from multiple stations reported to the scene just before 7.30am – battling the fire for several hours.

Neighbouring houses had to be evacuated. No injuries were reported, though a cat had to be given oxygen.

Police said three cars were set on fire in Gazelle Close, Gosport, in February. Flames then spread to a nearby property. Picture: Google Street View.Police said three cars were set on fire in Gazelle Close, Gosport, in February. Flames then spread to a nearby property. Picture: Google Street View.
Police said three cars were set on fire in Gazelle Close, Gosport, in February. Flames then spread to a nearby property. Picture: Google Street View.
The incident was passed on to the police, as it was believed the blaze was started deliberately. As previously reported in The News, a police spokesman said two men, aged 28 and 32, and a 49-year-old woman – all from Gosport – were detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He added that three cars and a house were all on fire.

Those arrested were bailed until May 19. A police spokeswoman has now confirmed they have been rebailed until August 19.