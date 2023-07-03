Trio arrested for arson with intent rebailed after cars set on fire with flames spreading to Gosport house
The trio were initially detained in February following a ferocious blaze in Gazelle Close. Firefighters were deployed after a cluster of cars were set ablaze.
Crews from multiple stations reported to the scene just before 7.30am – battling the fire for several hours.
Neighbouring houses had to be evacuated. No injuries were reported, though a cat had to be given oxygen.
The incident was passed on to the police, as it was believed the blaze was started deliberately. As previously reported in The News, a police spokesman said two men, aged 28 and 32, and a 49-year-old woman – all from Gosport – were detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He added that three cars and a house were all on fire.
Those arrested were bailed until May 19. A police spokeswoman has now confirmed they have been rebailed until August 19.