The trio were initially detained in February following a ferocious blaze in Gazelle Close. Firefighters were deployed after a cluster of cars were set ablaze.

Crews from multiple stations reported to the scene just before 7.30am – battling the fire for several hours.

Neighbouring houses had to be evacuated. No injuries were reported, though a cat had to be given oxygen.

Police said three cars were set on fire in Gazelle Close, Gosport, in February. Flames then spread to a nearby property. Picture: Google Street View.

The incident was passed on to the police, as it was believed the blaze was started deliberately. As previously reported in The News, a police spokesman said two men, aged 28 and 32, and a 49-year-old woman – all from Gosport – were detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He added that three cars and a house were all on fire.