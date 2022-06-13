The incident happened at Bournemouth beach on Sunday, July 18 last year.

Police received a report that a 15-year-old girl was raped in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around 4pm.

Bournemouth. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Detectives from Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) have been carrying out enquires into the incident.

Following an extensive investigation, an 18-year-old man from the West Midlands has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of MCIT, said: ‘We have continued to support the victim and her family throughout this investigation, and they have been updated with this latest development.’

