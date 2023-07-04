Train journeys, including Portsmouth routes, were delayed and cancelled this morning (July 4) with passengers advised to allow for an extra hour’s travel.

At around 3.30am, a JCB construction vehicle was used in an attempt to remove a cash machine from the wall a Co-Op shop which shares a building with Barnham depot in Barnham, Sussex. Police stopped thwarted the attempted theft and arrested a man in his 40s after a ‘short foot chase’.

The JCB before it was removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Govia Thameslink customer services director Jenny Saunders said: ‘We were forced to close the depot until 9am when a structural engineer from the council confirmed it was safe to enter.

‘Until then, our crew were being organised to sign on at alternative locations wherever possible but we could only run a reduced service and there has been a lot of disruption to our customers’ journeys today for which I apologise.

‘We arranged ticket acceptance with other transport providers and we have been rebuilding the service. Regrettably, disruption due to the displacement of our colleagues and trains is expected to last into the afternoon.’

Anyone delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim Delay Repay compensation at southernrailway.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad