The attempted robbery happened on Tuesday morning.

A 36-year-old man was on London Avenue, between Gladys Avenue and London Road, at 7.30am.

The victim was attacked by a man on London Avenue, North End. Picture: Google Street View.

He was approached by another man, who then punched him in the face.

The victim received minor injuries to his face.

Following the assault, the assailant attempted to steal some of the victim’s property, before running away towards Gladys Avenue.

Officers have launched an investigation – keen on hearing from anyone who recognises the description.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The man involved is described as being aged between 21 and 25-years-old, five ft eight ins to five ft nine ins tall, white, and of medium build.

‘He has light brown hair, clipped short, and was wearing black tracksuit trousers with white stripes down the sides, and a white t-shirt with a black Nike tick on the front.’