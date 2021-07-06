David Alan Reilly has been locked up for three and a half years for his involvement in the robbery of the Danny Mart shop, in Ludlow Road, in October 9.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard the 33-year-old yob stormed the shop at 7.35pm with three others and threatened staff member Farcas Daniel with a knife, chasing him around the store before fleeing with a number of cigarettes.

Speaking to The News previously, Mr Daniels said he feared for his life as he tried to escape.

David Reilly has been jailed for his part in the robbery of Paulsgrove's Danny Mart last year. Photo: Hampshire Constabulary

He said: ‘It was very scary. I just wanted to get away… When I went home, I didn’t sleep, I was so worried.’

A customer and female member of staff managed to escape the scene, with the pair informing the police and the shop’s owner, Nandakumar Vayanaperumal.

The 43-year-old businessman said: ‘On the CCTV, you can see (Farcas) was just running, running, running.

The aftermath of a robbery at the Danny Mart in Ludlow Avenue Paulsgrove on Friday, October 10, 2020

‘If he didn’t run I don’t know what would have happened.

‘I have never seen anything like it in my life – it’s unbelievable.’

Reilly, of Patrick Haugh Road, Bicester, was sentenced on Friday for his part in the attack after having pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Reilly must also serve six months of a suspended sentence for inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm in a separate incident.

He has been sentenced to 48 months in total.

DC Martin Alderton of Portsmouth’s criminal investigations team said: ‘This was a particularly nasty knifepoint robbery which was terrifying for the victim who should feel safe at work.

‘I hope this sentence sends out a clear message that violent crime of any kind will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can to take these offenders off our streets and keep our communities safe.’

A second man, involved in the robbery in October, is due to be sentenced later this year.

