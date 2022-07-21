An eight-year-old was in the conveniences at Princes Mead Shopping Centre, in Farnborough, when the incident happened.

He screamed and managed to escape the toilets, eventually finding his mum.

The boy did not suffer any injuries.

Following the assault, which happened between 1.45pm and 2pm on July 10, a man, 19, from Farnborough, was detained on suspicion of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching.

Police later released him on conditional bail.

Officers believe there are potential witnesses in and around the shopping centre toilets when the incident happened, after reviewing CCTV images.

They are appealing to the public for more information.

Investigating officer, Det Con Holly Searle, said: ‘We know that this incident is likely to cause concern in the local community.

‘However, please be assured that we are taking this report very seriously and have been carrying out extensive enquiries.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area, shopping centre, or near the toilets when this incident happened.

‘Please get in touch if you have any information that could help our investigation.’

Anyone with information is advise to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220276052.