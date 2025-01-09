Breaking

Man arrested after suspected bomb incident shuts down Southsea roads

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:55 GMT
A man has been arrested for having a machete and drug dealing after a suspected bomb resulted in areas of Southsea being shut down last night.

Police in Grove Road North
Police in Grove Road North | Stu Vaizey

Residents were evacuated after suspected explosives were found at an address in Grove Road North. Other locals not in immediate danger were told to stay indoors and businesses told to shut.

Nearby roads Elm Grove, Cottage Grove and St Andrew’s Road were also in lockdown as a bomb disposal team dealt with the the unnerving situation.

Now police have revealed a man has been arrested following last night’s events. A police spokesperson said: “We were called to an address at Grove Road North in Southsea at 6:50pm on Wednesday (8 January) following the discovery of a number of items of concern in a building including a machete and suspected Class A drugs.

“A temporary evacuation of surrounding residents and businesses was undertaken while specialist officers assessed suspected explosive items located, however it was quickly established that these posed no threat.

“A 19-year-old man from Southsea was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He remains in custody at this time.”

