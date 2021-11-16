A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a person causing them actual bodily harm.

The arrest followed the incident at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station on Stanhope Road at 1.27pm.

Police attended Portsmouth and Southsea station where a man was arrested. Pic Habibur Rahman

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We had a report that windows of a taxi had been smashed and a man was then kicked in the shin causing minor injuries.

‘He remains in police custody at this time.’

