Man arrested after taxi window smashed and victim kicked in shin at Portsmouth train station

POLICE arrested a man for smashing a taxi window and kicking a man in the shin at the city centre railway station today.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:42 pm

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a person causing them actual bodily harm.

The arrest followed the incident at Portsmouth and Southsea railway station on Stanhope Road at 1.27pm.

Police attended Portsmouth and Southsea station where a man was arrested. Pic Habibur Rahman

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We had a report that windows of a taxi had been smashed and a man was then kicked in the shin causing minor injuries.

‘He remains in police custody at this time.’

