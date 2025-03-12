A 20-year-old has been arrested after police received reports of someone trying to break into cars in the early hours of the morning.

At around 4.40am this morning (March 12), police received phone calls reporting a person trying door handles of cars in The Causeway and The Dell, Portchester.

A Fareham Police Facebook post said:“Officers responded, some from their meal breaks, and started conducting searches of the area.

“At 04:58, some of our Officers spotted two suspicious characters who weren't too keen to hang around and chat.

As a result, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and he has been booked into Police Custody and witnesses have been contacted.

Should anyone else have information, CCTV or unfortunately been a victim of crime linked to this incident, please let the police know by quoting the incident number 44250108782.