Man arrested after trying to break into cars in Portchester in the early hours of this morning
At around 4.40am this morning (March 12), police received phone calls reporting a person trying door handles of cars in The Causeway and The Dell, Portchester.
A Fareham Police Facebook post said:“Officers responded, some from their meal breaks, and started conducting searches of the area.
“At 04:58, some of our Officers spotted two suspicious characters who weren't too keen to hang around and chat.
“Following a short foot pursuit, one male was detained.The male was searched and a screwdriver was found.”
As a result, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and he has been booked into Police Custody and witnesses have been contacted.
Should anyone else have information, CCTV or unfortunately been a victim of crime linked to this incident, please let the police know by quoting the incident number 44250108782.