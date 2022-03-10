Hedge End police reported the hare was ‘intentionally’ killed by an ‘unknown person’.

The body of the rabbit was discovered in its run in a back garden.

Police report the incident occurred on Monday in Providence Hill, Bursledon, between 12.45pm and 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police report an 'unknown person' intentionally killed the rabbit on Monday. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers are in the early stages of their investigation, and are appealing for more information.

A statement from Hedge End police said: ‘I'm sorry to report that on March 7, we had a report of an unknown person intentionally killing a pet rabbit whilst in its run in a back garden.

‘At this time we are in the early stages of our investigation.

‘The incident happened on Providence Hill in Bursledon between 12.45pm and 2.30pm.

‘If you believe you saw any suspicious individuals who may have been looking into gardens, climbing walls or fences or just generally acting strange, please get in touch.

‘With the weather (slowly) starting to improve I'm sure pet owners will be leaving their animals outside more often.

‘Just a reminder to keep them safe and secure and report any suspicious incidents to your local Police either on 101 or online.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron