Dutch vessel Deo Volente came to the city yesterday (March 8) looking to dock having been turned away from Poole in Dorset.

The boat was offered temporary anchorage while its legal status was confirmed, however, it chose to move on.

The head of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said he believed the ship would be sailing to Germany next.

The Deo Volente

He told The News: ‘Yesterday a ship which has been trying to get into Poole – Poole said “no” to it arriving – so it tried to come into Portsmouth to unload its cargo of what we think was Russian-made yachts. We said to them we need legal advice before you come in at which point they left.

‘We think they are trying to go to Germany instead. We have alerted the port there.’

It comes as prime minister Boris Johnson announced a series of trade sanctions on Russia in light of the Ukraine invasion.

‘I’m pleased that were are enforcing the economic bloc on Russian they have to know that by invading a peaceful and democratic country they have stepped over the line,’ Cllr Vernon-Jackson said.

‘We will continue to enforce this bloc.’

Ben McInnes, harbour master at Portsmouth International Port, added: ‘We received a last-minute request to receive a ship, the Dutch registered Deo Volente, yesterday afternoon. We had been made aware that the ship had not been allowed in to Poole, as there were questions raised whether the cargo of yachts aboard were Russian owned.

‘On this basis, the Deo Velonte was not allowed in to Portsmouth, in line with UK legislation. The port offered an anchorage whilst the legal status of the cargo could be confirmed, however, the ship chose to continue on its voyage instead.’

