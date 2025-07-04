A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after grabbing a six-year-old boy by the wrist.

On Sunday, June 22 it was reported to the police that between 12.30pm and 1pm a man approached a six-year-old boy and grabbed his wrist.

The incident happened in the area of Alverstoke Creek near Jackie Spencer's Bridge and it is believed that the man was scarred off when the boy’s mother shouted his name.

The police have now confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and since been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact the police by calling 101 quoting reference 44250274638.