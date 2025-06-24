Man wearing baseball cap grabs six-year-old's wrist in suspicious Gosport incident - police launch appeal
It was reported to the police that between 12.30pm and 1pm on Sunday, June 22, a man approached a six-year-old boy and grabbed his wrist in the area of Alverstoke Creek near Jackie Spencer's Bridge.
The police have said that the jman left the area after the boy’s mum shouted her son’s name. An appeal has now been launched following the incident.
The man has been described as Asian, with an estimated age between 28 and 30 years old, about 5ft 6in tall and of slim build. He had short black hair and was wearing a baseball cap, navy top, dark trousers and was carrying a black rucksack.
If anyone has any information about the identity of this man or the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250274638.