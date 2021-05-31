The boy was found unresponsive in the water on Sunday evening with police, the ambulance service and the fire service – who got the boy out of the water – called at 8.20pm.

The child was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police say they are investigating how the boy came to be in the water, and want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm.

Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve Picture: Graham May

An 18-year-old man from Southampton, who is known to the boy, has been arrested.

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: ‘We know this incident will come as a shock to the local community, but we ask people to please not speculate as we follow up all lines of enquiry to establish how the boy came to be in the water.

‘We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened, and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area to help us build up a picture of the circumstances.

‘If you were in the area at this time, please call us. Any information, no matter how small, could prove significant, so please do get in touch.’